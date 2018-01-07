In the past month‚ another 167 people have contracted deadly listeriosis‚ bringing the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 717.

Food scientists are now calling it the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history.

In its latest listeriosis update‚ dated January 3‚ the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) - which has been tracking the listeriosis outbreak for an entire year - said 61 deaths had been reported.

Listeriosis has a relatively high mortality rate - 20-25% compared to illnesses caused by most other food-borne pathogens. Less than 1% of people who get Salmonella or E. coli O157 die as a result.

Neonates - babies less than 28 days old - remain the most affected by listeriosis.

Also at great risk of contracting it are pregnant women - 20 times more at risk than other healthy adults - along with those over 65 and people who have weakened immune systems‚ due to HIV/AIDS‚ diabetes‚ cancer or organ transplants.

The outbreak is across all nine provinces and clinical tests have revealed that the listeria originates from a single source - “most likely a food product on the market or a series of food products produced in the same manufacturing environment‚” says Dr Lucia Anelich‚ a prominent South African food microbiologist and food safety expert.

“I concur with my colleagues from business‚ academia and governments‚ in Europe‚ Australia‚ Canada and the USA‚ that this is the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history‚” she said.