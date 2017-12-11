Another person has died as a result of the food-borne disease listeriosis‚ the Gauteng health department said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said a pregnant woman had died of the disease in Pretoria. Matuka said he would share more information once officials have received a report from the infection control team.

The national health department issued a warning of the listeriosis outbreak last week. At the time‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said a total of 557 cases had been detected this year alone‚ with 36 deaths recorded in the last 11 months.

The country usually records 60-80 infections each year but it was not clear whether any of these had resulted in fatalities since the disease has not been deemed a notifiable disease before this year.

“Most cases (62%) have been reported from Gauteng province‚” Motsoaledi said‚ adding that the province had accounted for 345 of the cases reported.