The death count in South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak - the worst documented listeriosis outbreak in global history - has topped 100.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Tusesday that the number of confirmed listeriosis cases is now 852‚ and 107 people have died‚ the death rate - based on the outcome data for 355 cases - now sitting at 30%.

Of those confirmed cases‚ 42% were babies of less than a month old‚ pregnant women being 20 times more likely to get listeriosis than other healthy adults.

Contracted from eating food containing the pathogen listeria‚ listeriosis is the most deadly of food-borne diseases‚ the death rate in other documented outbreaks being up to one in four.

And still the source of the outbreak - thought to be a food product or range of products from one company - remains unknown.