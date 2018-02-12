When sweating isn't hot

Sweating is part of everyone's daily lives. We sweat it out at the gym or one might work up a few droplets of sweat during a heat wave.

But for some people, sweating is a major problem that they face every day.

They sweat excessively and no amount of deodorants can assist. This can really have an impact on their social lives, not to mention that it can be downright embarrassing.

But, what causes some people to sweat excessively more than others?

"Sweating is a normal process that the body goes through to cool itself down. When the temperature rises, sweat glands are triggered, resulting in sweat," says physician Nelson Ngobeni.

"This is why you may sweat when it is a little bit hot outside or when doing any physical exercise.

"But in the case of excessive sweating, or hyperhidrosis, the sweat glands are triggered despite there being no physical exertion or any rise in temperature.

"The nerves that trigger the sweat glands become overactive, resulting in excessive sweating that may affect the face, armpits, palms and feet."