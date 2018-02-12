Ajax now free to focus on avoiding relegation

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral will have his work cut out trying to save the Urban Warriors from relegation. The Mother City team is now out of the Nedbank Cup after losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

It could be a blessing in disguise to exit the Ke Yona Cup as they can now focus fully on their survival.

Ajax are 15th on the log with nine Absa Premiership matches to play and it goes without saying that they have to start winning.

Alongside bottom side Platinum Stars, Ajax have lost the most number of league matches (10).

The last thing Ajax want is to get to the last couple of games still in the relegation zone - they face Mamelodi Sundowns (away) and Kaizer Chiefs (home) in their last two games of the season.

So it's crucial to start collecting points immediately.