Idols' Karabo to flex his muscle as one man at Lyric Theatre

Karabo Mogane is set for the biggest stage of his career as he takes to the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg at the end of the month.

As part of the month of love, Mogane's one-man show, themed "masquerade", will see a night of mystique and romance with guests covered in Victorian-era face masks.

"This is one of the biggest stages of my career. It's also a dream come true for me. It's surreal that I will be at the Lyric Theatre and urge all my supporters to buy tickets and not miss out on a great night of music. I will put up the most amazing show on that night.

"My team and I are hard at work attending to every detail for a memorable show. I'm beyond excited."

Mogane also debuted on Tropika Island of Treasure on SABC3 last night. He is one of the six celebrities vying for the R500000 cash prize with their partners.

Karabo Live at Lyric Theatre is on February 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets start from R200.