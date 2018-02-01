A couple without chemistry is doomed to fail

We were all shocked when we first saw the Married At First Sight show that aired on DSTV’s Lifetime channel.

The premise of the show is simple; you are literally marrying a stranger, and only learning their first name at the alter before the nuptials!

South Africans also wanted a piece of the innovative pie, so the South African version was launched that saw complete strangers saying “I do”.

Surprisingly, none of the South African couples who signed up stayed together after the first season of the show. All of them opted to get a divorce.

Does this mean the love at first sight myth has finally been debunked?

The show uses professionals to match up the couples, ranging from clinical psychologists to financial planners, to ensure that the marriage is perfect in every sense.

But where did it all go south?

Psychologist Sthembile Mkhize, who has seen the show, says she does not believe that the couples on the show called it quits because they married strangers.