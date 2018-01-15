Emtee is looking forward to becoming a dad for the second time‚ saying he felt this time should be a lot more easier because of lessons learnt‚ growth and financial stability.

Emtee and his girlfriend‚ Nicole Chinsamy already have a two-year-old son named‚ Avery together will be welcoming another boy into their brood.

"There's not much that is going to be different‚ I guess‚ except now I have a lot more knowledge of what it kind-of takes to raise a child. I'm definitely sure it will be a breeze‚ you know with lessons learnt and all from raising Avery‚" he told TshisaLIVE.

The Roll Up hitmaker broke the news of his girlfriend's pregnancy in an interview with Drum‚ where he revealed his second son was due on January 20.