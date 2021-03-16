Education student Mabunda's items popular on social media
Lockdown sparks crocheting business
When the Covid-19 pandemic forced Tinyiko Mabunda to go home when universities were closed, she did not anticipate the unfortunate circumstance to lead to a business venture.
Mabunda, 26, of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, was sitting at home under level 5 lockdown from March, with boredom and listlessness creeping in. Then she decided to keep herself busy by making handmade winter jerseys and showed off her work on social media platforms...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.