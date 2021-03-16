Education student Mabunda's items popular on social media

Lockdown sparks crocheting business

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced Tinyiko Mabunda to go home when universities were closed, she did not anticipate the unfortunate circumstance to lead to a business venture.



Mabunda, 26, of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, was sitting at home under level 5 lockdown from March, with boredom and listlessness creeping in. Then she decided to keep herself busy by making handmade winter jerseys and showed off her work on social media platforms...