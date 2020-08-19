Suspended sentence for Cape Town barman who cloned bank cards

Cloned bank card fraudster Songeza Gqolana, 27, has been convicted and served with a suspended sentence at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville, Cape Town.

Gqolana, who was employed as a barman at a popular eatery in Cape Town, stood trial after he was arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in March 2019.

The court found him guilty on five counts of fraud in violation of the Electronic Communications and Transaction (ECT) Act and on money laundering.

Gqolana has been sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not convicted of any similar offence within the period of suspension. The court also sentenced Gqolana to a R40,000 fine or one year's imprisonment suspended for five years. He was further sentenced to three years' correctional supervision and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE