12 days of bliss in Spain

With international travel now opening up at last for us in Africa, and also with some great flight specials available, I recently booked a 12-day escape to Madrid, Spain, for my wife and I. We got return flights on Qatar from Cape Town to Madrid for a shade under R7,000.

Our daughter, who has been living in Madrid for the past few years, recently got engaged to her Spanish partner, so it was great timing for a visit. Spain requires that you have to be vaccinated for entry, which we both are, plus the normal visa requirements.

As we arrived in Madrid, our daughter and her fiancé whisked us off for an orientation drive around the city centre, showing us as many highlights as possible. We then enjoyed a relaxed afternoon, followed by a light supper of mouthwatering tapas and a few glasses of Rioja in a roadside cafe sitting under an avenue of plane trees.

Next morning after a breakfast of fresh, warm croissants and coffee, we set off for the old town of Chinchon, about a 40-minute drive from Madrid. Chinchon is one of those quintessential Spanish towns where most of the houses have terracotta roof tiles and the tallest building is the Catholic church.