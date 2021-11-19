House of Mandela launches new collection in Italy

By Nombuso Kumalo and Thango Ntwasa

There are many distinct images of Nelson Mandela that are embedded in our memories. From his long walk to freedom to his boxing days, the former president is an icon no-one can quite forget. Among these memories are the vibrant Madiba shirts that many reminiscence as his biggest contribution to fashion.

Continuing the Nobel Prize winner’s legacy, the House of Mandela has launched their latest collection at the Turin Fashion Week, Italy. Titled The Struggle Series, the streetwear-inspired collection features designs originally created by the late legend.

The House of Mandela takes on the symbolism behind the power of hands as powerful tools that can hurt or heal. “I created the collection because I am the person who is most interested in fashion in the family,” says his granddaughter Tukwini Mandela.

The hands not only carry the theme of the collection but also connect to the social unrest on a global scale, something Tukwini relayed to her grandfather’s legacy. “Most fashion comes from the streets, most designers are inspired by what the youth of today wear on those streets,” she says, adding that this message of unity will run through all collection.