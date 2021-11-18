Grocery voucher with vaccination rolled out to over-50s

South Africans over the age of 50 who receive their first vaccination against Covid-19 can now receive a grocery voucher with their jab.

This was announced by the national department of health.

There are still more than 4-million people aged 50 and older who have not been vaccinated, and the department hopes the voucher incentive will help entice them.

Previously, the offer of R100 grocery vouchers for first-dose vaccinations was only available to those aged 60 and older.

Almost two-thirds of people over 60 have been vaccinated, but there is concern the remaining third may be particularly hard to reach or to persuade.

The department said its immediate priority is to vaccinate as many people over 50 ahead of the anticipated fourth wave, because more than 80% of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in this age group.