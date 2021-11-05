Nandipha Mntambo unearths portion of the past in Agoodjie

Exhibition looks closely at people who lived in Dahomey Amazon

Visual artist Nandipha Mntambo has never shied away from controversial topics that get people talking.



Mntambo, 39, continues to deal with the issue of metamorphoses, traditional gender roles, identity, memory, life and death in her exhibition Agoodjie. It opened last month at Everard Read Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and closes tomorrow...