Troubled childhood ignited Blessing's creative fire

They then became vagrants and often occupied dilapidated buildings around Joburg. With no money and food, Ngobeni got caught up in a life of crime, finding himself in hot water with the police.

But after that turbulent decade, Ngobeni bounced back and entered the contemporary art scene.

“I got arrested for pick-pocketing when I was 13 years. I had to serve time in prison. After two years in juvenile prison, I got sentenced to serve nine years. However, I ended up spending five years and six months behind bars,” Ngobeni details the turning point in his life as a young man.

“When I was in prison I made some connections with people who believed in my talent...”

After leaving prison, Ngobeni participated in a “taxi art project” that earned him R800, which fuelled his desire to make a living out of his creative abstract pieces.

Now a father of three, Ngobeni established a unique style and critique on political regimes that spoke about topical issues in SA, making the ruling party the subjects of his art.

Coupled with his own experience with hardships and challenges, Ngobeni tackles the alarming “consequences of betraying democratic ideals” and the “failure to learn from historical tragedies” that has led to the expanding gap between the rich and poor.

“I always feed off positive energy that helps inspire my art. My firstborn son is one of my inspirations – I just love his perspective on life,” Ngobeni says.

“However, my childhood, adolescent phase as well as the current democratic issues in our country and historic tragedies play a major role in my art.”