Mzansi celebs, influencers dominate People's Choice Awards nominations

SA celebrities and influencers dominate nominations in the People's Choice Awards African Social Star category.

The People's Choice Awards nominees were announced yesterday and Boity Thulo, Lasizwe Dambuza, Mihlali Ndamase and Witney Ramabulana got the nod in the African Social Star of 2021 category.

The four are nominated alongside Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya, Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho, rapper and actor Falz from Nigeria, and blogger Sofiyat Ibrahim who also comes from Nigeria.

Last year, Elsa Majimbo from Kenya scooped the sought-after title of African Social Star of 2020, while Bonang Matheba was voted the African Influencer of the Year in 2019.

The awards, which are hosted by E! channel on DStv, are voted for by the public and celebrates all forms of entertainment. Fans worldwide have a chance to vote in 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, reality TV star and rapper Thulo said receiving this nomination was a dream come true.

“I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a huge platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Model and social media influencer Ramabulana said: “I am so honoured to be part of something this big. Just being recognised is the highlight of my life. I am so grateful and I will continue inspiring young girls out there to be a better version of themselves and be confident in their own skin. Anything is possible.”

YouTube sensation and LGBTQ+ activist Lasizwe said: “This nomination is not for me, it’s for the fans — it’s for my fans. Finally my fans can come together and do what they do best, they can do the most. This nomination is for my fans and only my fans.”

Makeup artist and beauty influencer Ndamase said it was a fortunate moment for her to be nominated for the award on such a prestigious platform.

“Hopefully we’ll take this one home. It isn’t for me alone but for other creatives that need to fight for recognition and respect in the entertainment space.”