Development divides opinion as iconic Eyethu Cinema set to fall

Though the cinema closed in the mid-1980s, residents still remember how it brought a buzz and life to the area

Residents of Mofolo, Soweto, where the iconic Eyethu Cinema is situated still reminisce about how the historic building was the place to be in the 1960s.



