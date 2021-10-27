Development divides opinion as iconic Eyethu Cinema set to fall
Though the cinema closed in the mid-1980s, residents still remember how it brought a buzz and life to the area
Residents of Mofolo, Soweto, where the iconic Eyethu Cinema is situated still reminisce about how the historic building was the place to be in the 1960s.
Though the cinema closed in the mid-1980s, they still remember how it brought a buzz and life to the area...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.