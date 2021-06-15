Black women enter hair business boom

DJ Zinhle among notable players in the trade

Without a doubt the hair business is booming and black women have kept it in the black for years.



Now they’ve moved from just being consumers to being business owners in the industry. Women like DJ and entrepreneur Zinhle Jiyane are now in the forefront. DJ Zinhle, as she is known, has launched her wig business called Hair Majesty...