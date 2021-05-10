Four tips that could do the trick
A recipe for success in managing your money
Many people bury their heads in the sand whenever the conversation about their finances is brought up. If an organ in our bodies is not functioning at its optimum, then the entire body is sick. Similarly, when we are unhealthy in our spirit this interrupts the flow of money in our lives. Incorporate these tips for your financial wellness and success.
Money is an extension of yourself..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.