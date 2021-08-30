Spring season comes bearing spiritual gifts
It's time to start afresh
We see it in the flowers that flaunt their bright and beautiful colours. We feel it in the sun that kisses our skin with a welcoming warmth. We hear it in the birds that sing a little louder and prouder. Spring is indeed a season for new beginnings, not only in nature but in the journey of our wellness too.
Excited about Spring, final year law student Tshireletso Tlholoe views the season as a time of upliftment and feeling more alive.
“Spring allows me to confidently show up and feel alive in every moment. I think I will capitalise on spending more time outside. I look forward to beautiful morning jogs, picnics and great conversations over ice cream.”
In the spirit of embracing the season of new beginnings, Tlholoe intends to explore the beauty of life which lies outside her comfort zone.
“My new beginnings include starting my own vlog or Instaqram account simply to share parts of my life with others. I also look forward to a self-care vacation,” she says.
For wellness coach Siphesihle Ndaba, spring symbolises rebirth. During this time, she brings ideas to fruition and embraces a diet full of nature’s fresh produce – a shift in lifestyle she highly recommends.
“This is a time for a mental shift – to move ideas from a conceptualised state to actual execution. It’s also good to embrace a good diet and eat more plants.
“In terms of exercise, be less indoors and more outdoors. Less routine and more freestyle. It’s a season for less clothes also. Away with the coats and boots, thankfully,” says Ndaba.
The newness of Spring reminds us to let go of what’s no longer necessary on our path and to embrace new habits. Here are four tips from life coach Fezy Thwala to help you on the journey towards the best version of you.
Embrace forgiveness
In the spirit of new beginnings, use this time to let go of past hurt and all the grudges which have been preventing you from living your best life. Forgive yourself and others.
Spring clean your digital space
We use a variety of digital platforms for both work and play. In many ways, our digital space is also our personal space. If certain social media accounts no longer resonate with you, it is okay to unfollow. Delete ancient emails and unsubscribe from mailing lists that clutter your digital workspace.
Let go of unachieved goals
The start of spring is also a time when many people re-visit their vision boards to assess the progress on their set goals. If you do this and notice that you have not achieved some goals, do not be too hard on yourself. Be open to the reality that things have not been easy, that your goals may have changed along the way and that not all is lost.
Adopt a mindfulness practice
A mindfulness practice is key for your wellness and the regeneration of your being. Set time aside and pay attention to your thoughts. This is important as your thoughts will reveal what content you consume and what company you keep. Knowing this will help you to make the necessary changes.
