Spring season comes bearing spiritual gifts

The newness of Spring reminds us to let go of what’s no longer necessary on our path and to embrace new habits. Here are four tips from life coach Fezy Thwala to help you on the journey towards the best version of you.

Embrace forgiveness

In the spirit of new beginnings, use this time to let go of past hurt and all the grudges which have been preventing you from living your best life. Forgive yourself and others.

Spring clean your digital space

We use a variety of digital platforms for both work and play. In many ways, our digital space is also our personal space. If certain social media accounts no longer resonate with you, it is okay to unfollow. Delete ancient emails and unsubscribe from mailing lists that clutter your digital workspace.

Let go of unachieved goals

The start of spring is also a time when many people re-visit their vision boards to assess the progress on their set goals. If you do this and notice that you have not achieved some goals, do not be too hard on yourself. Be open to the reality that things have not been easy, that your goals may have changed along the way and that not all is lost.

Adopt a mindfulness practice

A mindfulness practice is key for your wellness and the regeneration of your being. Set time aside and pay attention to your thoughts. This is important as your thoughts will reveal what content you consume and what company you keep. Knowing this will help you to make the necessary changes.