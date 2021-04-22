South Africa

Tourism workers to get vaccine in second phase

22 April 2021 - 14:11

The government has approved the vaccination of frontline workers in the tourism sector as part of a move to stimulate recovery in the industry.

This was announced by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane during the launch of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan (TSRP) in Sandton on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X