Clothing line going swimmingly
Plus-size women can now look fabulous and comfortable in their beach wear, thanks to fashion line owner Ouma Tema.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday after she launched her Plus-Fab Swimwear collection on Saturday, Tema said she was excited about her latest venture.
She said the idea grew after she noticed that the existing swimwear did not cater for plus-size women.
"I started working on the idea last year. It was back-and-forth consultation. I knew that I wanted something that will make Plus-Fab people look sexy and comfortable at the same time. We tried to accommodate those who are conservative by making sure they have a high waist. Most importantly, I wanted it to cover the butt," Tema said.
"When I established my line seven years ago, I always had a dream that it will not strictly be for dresses but to grow beyond that. The swimsuit idea came and we are launching it at the right time."
After launching Plus-Fab Clothing seven years ago, Tema said she was working towards being a fashion one-stop shop for plus-size women.
"The swimwear range is comfortable, timeless and elegant which is what we always strive for in our work. We want our clients to enjoy beach time with family and friends in style."
The swimwear prices range from R595 to R1000, and the collection will be available at The Space Stores nationwide and on the Plus-Fab website.