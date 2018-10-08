Clothing line going swimmingly

Plus-size women can now look fabulous and comfortable in their beach wear, thanks to fashion line owner Ouma Tema.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday after she launched her Plus-Fab Swimwear collection on Saturday, Tema said she was excited about her latest venture.

She said the idea grew after she noticed that the existing swimwear did not cater for plus-size women.

"I started working on the idea last year. It was back-and-forth consultation. I knew that I wanted something that will make Plus-Fab people look sexy and comfortable at the same time. We tried to accommodate those who are conservative by making sure they have a high waist. Most importantly, I wanted it to cover the butt," Tema said.