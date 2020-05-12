'Structure, patience key to successful homeschooling,' say experts

With homeschooling having been thrust into the hands of unequipped parents due to the Covid-19 lockdown it's only natural that parents and learners feel anxious about learning from home.

Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga spoke to leading education experts Deon Swarts, Thina Maqubela as well as Gugu Ntuli from the SABC during a live webinar on how parents can do homeschooling right.

"One of the things we need to wrap our minds around is that we are not supposed to be replicating what is meant to be happening at schools," said Maqubela. Maqubela who is a lecturer and social entrepreneur from Maqubs Academy of Excellence, which provides tutoring services and academic support said this would ultimately frustrate parents and their children.

Maqubela said structure and patience is important to enable children to develop a routine. Makunga asked Maqubela how parents can help in subjects that they are not confident in, such as mathematics. "We need to pull in our resources... coming together as parents to assist each other in this uncertain time," said Maqubela.