Classes cater for different groups
Catering fundi branches into training cooks
The saying goes: If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen. It got very warm on Saturday when I took part in a friendly cooking competition at the launch of Kushinda Catering Academy at its studio in the south of Johannesburg. Let’s not discuss matters of winners and losers, that takes all the fun away from things!
Kushinda is a Swahili word that means to win, and that is what owner Nonhlanhla Ka Manganye aims to do and she hopes to help others do the same. Ka Manganye’s core business is Kushinda Caterers, which she started in 2013. ..
