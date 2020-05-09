The bond between mother and son | A chat with Thuli Mashaba and Siyabonga

Thuli Mashaba and her son Siyabonga Malinda have a relationship like no other.

The two spoke to SowetanLIVE about the ups and down, and lessons learned over the years ahead of Mother's Day.

Mashaba who had Siyabonga when she was only 21 said their relationship is an open and honest one.

"Our relationship is a happy & healthy one, we are close, we are open, we discuss each other’s personal issues, we help each other out. We have disagreements from time to time, we 'fight' constructively for each of us to be better & more understanding of each other’s point of views regarding a matter at hand or any other matter that we may talk or debate about," she said.

Malinda, 21, sees his mother as his best friend.

"I would say we're like best friends because we talk about almost everything and anything but without crossing the parent and child line. It's not perfect, still a lot to work on but I'd say we have a much better relationship than most boys have with their mom," he said.

Mashaba said her son grew up as a naughty and often times disruptive boy but has grown into himself.

"He participated a lot in sport, especially running, cross country, he’s got more than 30 medals. Academically, he’s done well as well, I’m proud of him. He’s become an independent young man, knowledgeable, opinionated, bold & confident. There’s no matter you can’t discuss with him - from soccer to cars, to politics and social issues like gender-based violence. He’s sensitive, considerate & protective of women & children, he loves children so much," she said.