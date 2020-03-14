Nomzamo Mbatha is taking her mom on a trip around the world

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is the kind of daughter most mothers' wished they had as she takes her mother on her first international trip to İstanbul in Turkey.

The actress is out in Turkey living her best life with her mother surrounded by magnificent scenery. And judging from her Instagram Stories, moghel is really spoiling her mom rotten.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nomzamo shared a snap of herself and mother in matching shirts at their first stop of their international vacation.

“Happy International Women's Day from my mommy and I and our matching shirts! This is her first international trip and I have enjoyed every single moment. She is the funniest, strongest and most incredible woman. I’m so blessed to live out my childhood dream of having her see the world.”