Ink God plays it safe with tattoos

Visiting a tattoo studio as a first-timer is naturally a scary experience, but that fear has not deterred many.

The possibility of contracting diseases, as tattoos are drawn using needles, can also turn would-be customers off.

But that is not the case at Thato Mokhadi's tattoo studio, Dipowers Ink, in Alexandra, where cleanness is a priority.

"The worst that could happen is cross-contamination, infections and permanent scaring or tissue damage.

"Because of that, I saw the need to educate local artists and the public on the right and safe ways of going about it," said Mokhadi, 29.

When you enter into the tattooing room at Mokhadi's studio, you find neatly packed cupboards filled with needles, ink bottles and other equipment.

Mokhadi places a newly opened needle on the table, sterilises all the material he will use and puts his gloves on, while placing all waste in a safety medical waste box that is tightly sealed.

"Safety is everything when you're working with blood, flesh and bleeding skin," said Mokhadi, who ensures that his clients are in safe hands.

Mokhadi, popularly known as Ink God, is a self-taught artist.

He said the idea to host an annual tattoo festival was as a result of concerns he had about the dangers that individuals get exposed to while trying to ink themselves.

Mokhadi said the Alex Tattoo Festival, which he will host in October, will aim to educate clients on their rights and what to expect when going to a tattoo studio.

"I went for a one-year apprenticeship in a professional accredited studio in 2012 when I decided to turn my talent into a business, and that's where I learnt that safety means everything when you do a tattoo and body piercing," he said.

Mokhadi said many aspiring tattoo artists buy equipment and take tutorials online and train themselves.