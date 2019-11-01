Good Life

Here’s how to enjoy champagne during the Bokke game

By Karabo Ledwaba - 01 November 2019 - 15:47
Cultural influencer Kwena Baloyi enjoying a glass of champagne at the GH MUMM brunch
Rugby and beer has been a winning combination for a long time but not all of us have the required palate for the bitter drink. So while the boys chug down their beers, there is no rule against indulging in the decadence of the French-born beverage - champagne.

So here is how to best enjoy champagne with your mates while watching the England vs South Africa game on Saturday morning. The game which is expected to be an explosive experience may need some cooling down moments.

SowetanLIVE spoke to brand ambassador of GH MUMM South Africa Hussain Van Roos who said a poptail is a perfect to enjoy on a hot day. A poptail is the alcoholic version of a popsicle that is enjoyed in a glass of champagne.

Here is how to make the treat:

1. Choose a good quality fruit juice and mix with a dash of rose.

2. Put in a container of your choosing that will shape the popsicle. Add a stick to pull it out when frozen.

3. When solidified, dunk it in a glass of champagne.

4. Relax and enjoy the game.

