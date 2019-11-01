PSL prosecutor asks McCarthy‚ Komphela and Da Gama to explain themselves

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League Prosecutor has written to Cape Town City coach Mr. Benni McCarthy‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows coach‚ Mr. Steve Komphela and Highlands Park coach Mr. Owen da Gama to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.

“The PSL prosecutor has given the three coaches five days to confirm or deny making the statements.

“Mr. McCarthy‚ Mr. Komphela and Mr. Da Gama allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials after matches in which their teams participated.”

On Monday a similar letter was sent to Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane by Becker.

The deadline for Mosimane to reply was Friday. It was not clear if Downs’ coach had responded.