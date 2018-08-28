App brings chow food right to your door
Walter Mogane's idea for a kasi food delivery mobile app was born when he and a friend were watching a soccer match one day.
The 42-year-old accountant from Molapo, Soweto, said although there were already food apps available for popular restaurants, there were none for places such as kota eateries and corner food shops.
"I was visiting a friend in Orlando and watching a soccer match. We didn't want to miss any minute from the match and wanted to buy some food and drinks. I thought what if it was possible to order food and drinks from nearby restaurants using my phone?"
Mogane said he used the internet to teach himself how to develop apps and [that's how] Hunting Chow Food and Delivery app was born last year.
"The app allows people to order food and drinks and have it delivered to their doorsteps within 15 to 20 minutes." He said the food and delivery bill was paid for using the app.
The father of three said his app has registered 10 local restaurants and was not only focused on township food. It also extends to other restaurants such as Indian and Chinese.
He said it has been difficult working full time while developing the app. Mogane has always been business-minded and decided to start this business to inspire his children to be entrepreneurs.
"We aim to partner with more drivers as well as we expand. That way, we will help more people to make extra money on the side delivering food and drinks."
The app is available on mobile phone app stores and can be used in Soweto and Edenvale.