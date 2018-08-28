App brings chow food right to your door

Walter Mogane's idea for a kasi food delivery mobile app was born when he and a friend were watching a soccer match one day.

The 42-year-old accountant from Molapo, Soweto, said although there were already food apps available for popular restaurants, there were none for places such as kota eateries and corner food shops.

"I was visiting a friend in Orlando and watching a soccer match. We didn't want to miss any minute from the match and wanted to buy some food and drinks. I thought what if it was possible to order food and drinks from nearby restaurants using my phone?"