'World's first underwater yoga class' to take place in the Maldives

An underwater restaurant in the Maldives that offers panoramic views of its tropical marine underworld will serve as the picturesque milieu of serenity for a group of privileged yogis.

Nearly six meters below the surface, at the Hurawalhi Maldives' 5.8 restaurant -- the world's largest all-glass undersea restaurant named after its underwater depth in meters -- participants will roll out their mats for what's being called the world's first undersea yoga event.

During the one-hour vinyasa flow class, yoga instructor Jessica Olie will lead participants in a unique session performing downward dogs and, perhaps, the fish or dolphin pose, surrounded by schools of colorful, tropical fish swimming in a liquid azure sky.