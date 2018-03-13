Shy Lorch says he's not good enough for Bafana

Orlando Pirates' influential attacker Thembinkosi Lorch concedes that he has yet to reach the form that would justify a Bafana Bafana call-up.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is set to announce his squad today for a four-team tournament against Angola, Zambia and Zimbabwe starting next week.

"It's every player's wish to play for Bafana but for now I don't feel I am ready to play for the national team," said the media-shy Lorch.

"I didn't start the season well - with injuries - so I just need to gain some confidence. I'll have to play regularly and help my team to win games."

In recent times outfield players at Pirates have been overlooked for the national team with goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands the only member to get the a nod in the last squad.

Despite the tough competition in midfield, with Mpho Makola, Thabo Qalinge and Bernard Morrison vying for a starting berth, Lorch has been an integral figure in the Pirates line-up.

The Happy People have been buzzing with confidence since Lorch helped dispatch Kaizer Chiefs with the opening goal in the 3-1 win.

Lorch, 24, is aiming to continue to inspire the team against Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

"It won't be an easy game, playing away.

"We did our homework. We know their weaknesses and strengths. I feel right now as a team we are gelling and we are familiar with each other."