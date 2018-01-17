This movement coach has the stuff to help you tap into your true potential

The next time you think of quitting the gym, hitting that yoga mat or punching that boxing bag, envision Zahra Said.

This 30-year-old lifestyle coach has the right mantra to keep you going all year long.

Her philosophy is: consistency and commitment are key elements that will lead you to you greatness. Do it because you love taking care of your vessel, your temple, your body. You deserve to feel well, you are worthy of a healthy, strong body. You are important. Love yourself and love the journey of learning what your body desires to feel its best.

She is set on changing people's mindsets about food and exercise this year.

Said runs a variety of classes in and around Johannesburg.

"I structure my classes around what inspires me and attracts clients who are inspired by the type of movement I explore. I'm not a commercial nor conventional trainer, I am a transformational coach.

"My classes are aligned to the Warrior Woman programme, which I created in 2017. We explore flexibility, mobility and dynamic movement. I teach form and technique, which is the base and foundation for anything we do: kickboxing and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)," she says.

"I share the value and benefit of stretching and flexibility through yoga and Budokon, as well as the importance of core engagement and strength through Pilates, all beautifully fused to offer a safe space of body exploration," Said says.

"We run events in and around Johannesburg to share space with amazing people that want to learn more or explore my teaching methodologies."

Said has always been a fitness fanatic, having started teaching karate and kickboxing from the age of 14 to children, later to teens and further down the line to adults.