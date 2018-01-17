This movement coach has the stuff to help you tap into your true potential
The next time you think of quitting the gym, hitting that yoga mat or punching that boxing bag, envision Zahra Said.
This 30-year-old lifestyle coach has the right mantra to keep you going all year long.
Her philosophy is: consistency and commitment are key elements that will lead you to you greatness. Do it because you love taking care of your vessel, your temple, your body. You deserve to feel well, you are worthy of a healthy, strong body. You are important. Love yourself and love the journey of learning what your body desires to feel its best.
She is set on changing people's mindsets about food and exercise this year.
Said runs a variety of classes in and around Johannesburg.
"I structure my classes around what inspires me and attracts clients who are inspired by the type of movement I explore. I'm not a commercial nor conventional trainer, I am a transformational coach.
"My classes are aligned to the Warrior Woman programme, which I created in 2017. We explore flexibility, mobility and dynamic movement. I teach form and technique, which is the base and foundation for anything we do: kickboxing and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)," she says.
"I share the value and benefit of stretching and flexibility through yoga and Budokon, as well as the importance of core engagement and strength through Pilates, all beautifully fused to offer a safe space of body exploration," Said says.
"We run events in and around Johannesburg to share space with amazing people that want to learn more or explore my teaching methodologies."
Said has always been a fitness fanatic, having started teaching karate and kickboxing from the age of 14 to children, later to teens and further down the line to adults.
She is now a 4th-dan black belt karate and kickboxing instructor, qualified Pilates and yoga instructor and is currently in training as a Budokon teacher.
Said explains that Budokon philosophy draws on the elements of martial arts, yoga, calisthenics and locomotion.
"I work under the title of movement coach, as I fuse all above elements to create a space of personal exploration through body and movement - with the ultimate intention to break through limitations and personal barriers which hold us back from experiencing our full potential and living a healthy, happy, well-balanced lifestyle."
She proudly states that her love for movement stems from her dad, Solly Said.
"I have been blessed by growing up in the world of fitness and movement. My father is a 9th-dan martial artist. He has travelled the world on his quest to master the art of karate."
Solly has one of the longest standing karate schools (dojos) in South Africa and his experience spans more than 50 years.
"By growing up in the dojo and having the opportunity to participate in many tournaments and demonstrations, I began exploring the art of movement from a more intuitive and purposeful space within myself," she says.
"My curiosity was sparked in my early 20s when I discovered the power of Pilates. I began hosting Pilates classes, which ultimately exposed the idea and reach I had with potential clients. Thereafter, I started hosting a variety of movement (fitness) classes, kickboxing and Pilates being most popular. I fell in love with these classes and discovered my strengths as an instructor.
"I completed my Ashtanga yoga teacher training, as well as a 200-hour Vinyasa yoga teacher training, all mediums of movement that I can integrate beautifully. From a personal development side I began working closely with my life coach, who has been an amazing mentor on my journey, and this led me on my journey of becoming a life coach. I use life-coaching tools with my clients to offer extraordinary shifts and transformations through mind, body and spirit," says Said.
She admits that maintaining a healthy lifestyle isn't for the weak and certainly isn't easy for anyone. Even her eating plan chops and changes often.
"There is a world of information out there and so much to learn in ways of loving and supporting our bodies for our wellbeing. I have explored many eating plans. Some have offered great results and some have left me feeling quite defeated. I believe that there is something out there for all of us and it begins with what we are most willing to put our energy and effort into. I don't believe there is a perfect eating plan."
She says in terms of working out, start slowly, even if it's at home. "In our information age we have access to phenomenal apps and internet sites that share an array of workouts. I believe there's a process of elimination when it comes to learning how your body enjoys moving - try everything and when you find something that ignites desire to do more, keep doing more."