Euphoria adds a splash of family fun

Sowetan was part of a media group that was recently invited to Euphoria Lifestyle Golf Estate in Mookgophong, Limpopo, for the launch of their new water park.

The new owners, SAMPADA Private Equity, a 100% black-owned company, added this new feature after noticing that the venue lacked family appeal.

We immediately fell in love with the place on arrival.

Shades of green met the eye as we travelled down the long estate driveway.

The only relief from it was the kaleidoscope of blues the tree tops give way to. Swift brown bodies of buck could be seen darting among the trees, feasting on the few flowering trees. This all before you get to the reception.

A slight “koppie” juts up above the stone guest villas and your eyes naturally follow the cable line that leads from the top down to where a cable car awaits.

You can board the cable car to the top of the mountain where you can have sundowners at Ntshonalanga restaurant. The views of the surrounding area and the undulating 18-hole golf course are spectacular.

Once at reception, you’re greeted by a row of white golf carts standing at attention, ready to whisk you wherever you want to go. These carts are at the guest’s disposal and some are used to transport you to your villa.

The villas are a slice of isolated bush luxury.