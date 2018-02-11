Euphoria adds a splash of family fun
Sowetan was part of a media group that was recently invited to Euphoria Lifestyle Golf Estate in Mookgophong, Limpopo, for the launch of their new water park.
The new owners, SAMPADA Private Equity, a 100% black-owned company, added this new feature after noticing that the venue lacked family appeal.
We immediately fell in love with the place on arrival.
Shades of green met the eye as we travelled down the long estate driveway.
The only relief from it was the kaleidoscope of blues the tree tops give way to. Swift brown bodies of buck could be seen darting among the trees, feasting on the few flowering trees. This all before you get to the reception.
A slight “koppie” juts up above the stone guest villas and your eyes naturally follow the cable line that leads from the top down to where a cable car awaits.
You can board the cable car to the top of the mountain where you can have sundowners at Ntshonalanga restaurant. The views of the surrounding area and the undulating 18-hole golf course are spectacular.
Once at reception, you’re greeted by a row of white golf carts standing at attention, ready to whisk you wherever you want to go. These carts are at the guest’s disposal and some are used to transport you to your villa.
The villas are a slice of isolated bush luxury.
The room boasts a shower and a giant sunken bathtub, ideal for long soaks and has ample space around the edges to allow for a glass of wine or a bucket of champagne if one is in the mood.
Above the bath, a window looks into the bedroom.
You can have a conversation with your travel partner as you bathe.
It’s a cosy nest that leads to a private balcony that overlooks some vegetation, which conveniently acts like a screen.
On the morning of my departure, while having a cup of tea on the private balcony, I was pleasantly surprised by a buck wandering leisurely in the foliage.
We acknowledged each other and I continued to sip my tea as the buck moved on to delight other visitors.
The water park that we came to see has some adult entertainment, in the form of a bar pool. When you’re tired of wading in the shallows you can sit in the pool and order a cocktail.
There is music at the park and places for your children to get refreshments, whether it’s a slushie or popcorn. The estate has four eateries in total.
The slides and pools can be used by children, teenagers and adults alike.
There is a relaxed atmosphere, an almost homely feel, to the place. Golfers joke with the staff and everyone is like old friends.
However, the atmosphere can be too relaxed sometimes. The pace of the staff is a bit of a shock, especially if you’re used to the hustle and bustle of the city.
Everything is done in an efficient and friendly manner, but it just takes too long.
I had to wait well over 5 minutes for a glass of orange juice.
I spoke to the owner and CEO of the SAMPADA group, Bafedile Mafologela, about this.
“I remember one of the first things I tried to implement was that from the time a person orders a drink to it reaching their table it should be no more than three minutes, but to this day it is still more than three minutes,” he replied.
Mafologela, 34, is aware that a place the size of Euphoria needs vigilant, hands-on management. He is up to the job.
“Service is a huge challenge for us. In fact, if we’ve got a headache, it’s service. We’ve got some really brilliant people, then we have average people, then we’ve got people who are just here for the job.”
Mafologela has hope in the people from the area and they’re investing in their development by providing training instead of just firing and hiring people.
“Our aim is to build better lives for those who have less through the investments we make,” he added.