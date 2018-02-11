Chicco, Winnie Mandela's niece in ANC mansion war

The mother of the nation Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece says she is being punished by the ANC because she is an EFF member.

Nolwazi Githuka, a former ANC member once exiled in Botswana, was allegedly thrown onto the streets by private security on Thursday on the instruction of businessman Lebogang Ali Rabotapi and legendary music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Githuka, the daughter of Nolati Madikizela, Madikizela-Mandela’s older sister who died in Botswana in 1982, said her aunt placed her in a house in Diepkloof Extension, Soweto, when she returned to SA.

On Thursday, she watched helplessly as her furniture, clothes and other belongings were thrown out onto the street in the rain by private security, bringing an end to her 20-year tenure as an occupant of the house she called home and paid municipal services for.

