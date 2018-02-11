News

Chicco, Winnie Mandela's niece in ANC mansion war

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 11 February 2018 - 11:54
Nolwazi Githuka
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The mother of the nation Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece says she is being punished by the ANC because she is an EFF member.

Nolwazi Githuka, a former ANC member once exiled in Botswana, was allegedly thrown onto the streets by private security on Thursday on the instruction of businessman Lebogang Ali Rabotapi and legendary music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Githuka, the daughter of Nolati Madikizela, Madikizela-Mandela’s older sister who died in Botswana in 1982, said her aunt placed her in a house in Diepkloof Extension, Soweto, when she returned to SA.

On Thursday, she  watched helplessly  as her  furniture, clothes and other  belongings were thrown out onto the street in the rain  by private security, bringing an end to her 20-year tenure  as  an  occupant of the house she called home and paid municipal services for.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece Nolwazi Githuka and her sons, Siphiwo and Khayalethu Githuka, were evicted from the house she has lived in for 20 years.
