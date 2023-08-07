"As he returns, viewers can expect that things will be better for the Radebe family, but there might be friction as they try to fix things.”
Nikiwe actor Makhoba’s role brings stability to people’s lives
Mondli does exactly that in real life
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Seasoned TV actor Mondli Makhoba is embracing that on many occasions in his career his life tends to imitate art.
Makhoba, who is the latest star to join Nikiwe on e.tv, has been playing roles that bring stability to people’s lives, which is something he does in real life. Makhoba joins the telenovela to play Bheki Radebe, a brother to the late Themba Radebe (who was played by Muzi Mthabela). He started on the new role on August 3.
Makhoba told Sowetan that Themba returns after 12 years to bring stability to the family. “It is a light-hearted role when I compare it with other roles. But still, like most of my roles, it brings stability to the family.
"Bheki and Themba have different mothers. His mother was killed just when Bheki started working as a truck driver. His mother was the first wife to Funani Radebe while MaSibisi was the second wife and stayed in Joburg.
"Bheki and his siblings grew up hating MaSibisi and her children as they saw her as the woman who took their father away.
“Since Themba disappeared for 12 years, he returns after seeing his brother appearing in his dreams many times. When he returns, he realises that the family is in trouble. He is back now to make things right with the Radebe family... to reconnect and find a woman that he can love, and it turns out that woman is not so far away.
"As he returns, viewers can expect that things will be better for the Radebe family, but there might be friction as they try to fix things.”
About landing the role, he said: “I am happy to be playing that kind of role. But what I can say is that acting tends to be spiritual sometimes. You don’t choose yourself. If you look at the roles I have played, they have that dignity and bring stability. I tend to be like that in real life, I bring stability in people’s lives.”
Apart from his acting career, his foundation, Mondli Makhoba Foundation, together with Tabac, are working together to groom young men to become better men that the society needs.
He has appeared in local and international productions such as Generations: The Legacy, uzalo, Imbewu, eHostela, Easy Money, The Wife and Roots. He has also appeared in various films, including Paper planes, Casualty, iZulu, Lindwni, Grey Matter and uMahamba Yedwa.
