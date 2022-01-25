Crowds flock to Isandlwana lecture at Joburg Theatre
When musician and cultural activist Mbuso Khoza and the cast came on stage, they delivered a thrilling three-hour show
There was hardly room to swing a cat when award-winning musician and cultural activist Mbuso Khoza staged the Isandlwana Lecture at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein from Friday to Sunday.
The show was sold out on all three days...
