Organisers of the Magic Music Sessions, which took place on Saturday night in Pretoria, have apologised for hours of delay to start the concert.
The event, which took place at Sun Arena, had international stars such as Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild in its line-up.
It was expected to start at 6pm but was hit by a delay until after 9pm.
Vertex Events has apologised to fans and artists.
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the company stated that the delay was due to an unforeseen technical issue that arose during the set-up.
Executive director Thato Segaole said: “We apologise for the unforeseen delay experienced during the highly anticipated Magic Music Sessions. Our team extends our sincerest apologies to all attendees, artists, and stakeholders who were affected by this unexpected inconvenience. Through rigorous testing and preparations, the issue was eventually rectified but it had already compromised our expectations and yours.”
Segaole said the company understood the disappointment and frustration that this delay might have caused.
“In light of the delay and as a token of appreciation, we would like to offer a 20% discount to our upcoming Magic Music Sessions shows. All ticket holders for the Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild Magic Music Sessions will receive this discount.
“We value your continued support and understanding as we continue to strive for excellence in delivering unforgettable music experiences.”
Organisers apologise for Deborah Cox concert delay
Vertex promises ticket holders a discount peace offering
Image: Veli Nhlapo
