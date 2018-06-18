Safety issues kill Soweto jazz festival

The first Soweto International Jazz Festival that was schedule to take place this past weekend at the Soweto Theatre was cancelled because organisers failed to meet safety compliance regulations.

The four-day event boasted an impressive line-up of local and international stars such as Deborah Cox, Bob James, Charlie Wilson, The Neville Brothers, Rico Love and Gordon Chambers, who were already in the country. Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Lady Zamar, Zamajobe and Nasty C were among the local artists.

According to Johannesburg City, the decision that the festival cannot go ahead due to non-compliance safety issues was taken on Thursday.

The event was organised by International Arts Solutions (IAC), an international company that's been staging the New Orleans Jazz Festival for years.

In a statement released by the organisers, the event was cancelled due to logistical delays and permission needed from the Joint Operations Committee from Joburg City.

Spokesman of the City of Johannesburg, Nthatisi Modingoane, said the organiser failed to get categorisation of the event from the SAPS on time.