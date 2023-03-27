Award-winning Canadian singer and actress Deborah Cox is heading to Mzansi to perform at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on May 27.
Known for hits like Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here, Where Do We Go From Here? and We Can’t Be Friends, she revealed on Saturday on social media that she was coming to SA: “SA, I am coming back to perform for you. I am so excited to see you all again on May 27."
Born and raised in Toronto, Cox began performing in television commercials at the age of 12, and entered various talent shows in her teenage years before becoming a professional backing vocalist for pop and soft rock diva Celine Dion.
Cox, who is ageing gracefully, relocated to the US in 1994 and was signed by Arista Records by Clive Davis. She released her self-titled album in 1995 and the second one, One Wish, came in 1998. Her single Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here did well and made it to the Billboard Top 100 chart.
Thato Segaole, executive director of show hosts Vertex Events, said: “This year we aim to take the audience on a journey that amplifies and celebrates the Afro-Soul and R&B genres showcased by the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Cox herself, as well as talented and celebrated South African acts that will grace the yet-to-be-announced, star-studded line-up."
Tickets range from R450 up to R1,250.
'I am so excited to see you all again'
Deborah Cox to light up Superbowl in May
Image: via Twitter
Award-winning Canadian singer and actress Deborah Cox is heading to Mzansi to perform at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on May 27.
Known for hits like Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here, Where Do We Go From Here? and We Can’t Be Friends, she revealed on Saturday on social media that she was coming to SA: “SA, I am coming back to perform for you. I am so excited to see you all again on May 27."
Born and raised in Toronto, Cox began performing in television commercials at the age of 12, and entered various talent shows in her teenage years before becoming a professional backing vocalist for pop and soft rock diva Celine Dion.
Cox, who is ageing gracefully, relocated to the US in 1994 and was signed by Arista Records by Clive Davis. She released her self-titled album in 1995 and the second one, One Wish, came in 1998. Her single Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here did well and made it to the Billboard Top 100 chart.
Thato Segaole, executive director of show hosts Vertex Events, said: “This year we aim to take the audience on a journey that amplifies and celebrates the Afro-Soul and R&B genres showcased by the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Cox herself, as well as talented and celebrated South African acts that will grace the yet-to-be-announced, star-studded line-up."
Tickets range from R450 up to R1,250.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos