Entertainment

Young Stunna ready to embrace his versatility

Having his family be part of his stardom experience is important

By TshisaLIVE - 14 July 2023 - 08:42
Young Stunna said there was nothing he couldn't do as a creative
Image: Instagram/Young Stunna

There is a side to amapiano musician Young Stunna that many might not know and he is ready to show the world.

He rose to fame in 2021 when he featured on Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy'’s amapiano hit Bopha, and the rest, as they say, is history.

With BET nomination in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category, and three South African Music Awards, the star is ready to let his other talents shine. 

The 25-year-old hit maker told Sowetans sister publication TshisaLIVE he was raised by his great-grandmother who has strong influences on the person he is becoming. 

He said while growing up he never limited or boxed himself as a creative.

“I've always been that kid, I used to steal her shirts and style myself with chinos, Ive always been a creative, Im a writer. I can write an album within a week. Ive always been someone who acts at school, and I would sing there and at church for the Sunday services. At home we still clap hands and worship the Lord and Im missing out on that, and I dont know why. It has always been art for me from primary to high school. I can still act, I can be a model if want to, I can style you. I can sew a whole outfit for you,” he said.

When he burst onto the scene with his hit song Adiwele, the musician was in demand everywhere and he previously told TshisaLIVE having his family be part of his stardom experience was very important. 

“I told myself to get out of my comfort zone and make this career real. I told myself that I’m going to make this work. My career started at home ... it all started at home. It teaches me a lot to have my family see it all. Taking them through the journey. I know how much it took my mother to raise me,” he said.

