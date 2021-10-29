Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele trends around the world

Album reached over a million online streams days after release

Amapiano artist Young Stunna has shot to the top of the charts after the release of his first album Notumato.



Real name Sandile Msimango, the 21-year-old star of hit song Adiwele reached over a million online streams of his album just days after its official release last week Thursday...