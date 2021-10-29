Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele trends around the world
Album reached over a million online streams days after release
Amapiano artist Young Stunna has shot to the top of the charts after the release of his first album Notumato.
Real name Sandile Msimango, the 21-year-old star of hit song Adiwele reached over a million online streams of his album just days after its official release last week Thursday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.