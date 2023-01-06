Betusile puts secular music to sword by clinching coveted radio gong

Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga’s hit song Ngena Noah was powerful enough to usher listeners of Umhlobo Wenene FM into the New Year.
Ngena Noah became an anthem for Umhlobo Wenene FM's listenership regions after clinching "Ingoma Yonyaka" status at midnight of December 31. With the station introducing the competition for the first time, Mcinga became the first winner of the competition.
The song won against top hits like Ngeke by Big Nuz featuring DJ Yamza, Ivolovolo by Big Zulu featuring Xowla, Bastrata by DJ Maphorisa & Visca, Sikilidi by Tira featuring General, C’mamane and Dladla Mshunqisi, Sete by KO featuring Young Stunna & Blxckie Sete, Thungisani by Mali Soul, Soft Life by Nomfundo Moh, Wanitwa Mos and Sofa Silahlane by Master KG & Lowsheen featuring Nkosazana Daughter, and Zain SA’s Ashon’amalanga.
On the other side, Ngena Noah was in the top 10 of Ukhozi FM’s version of Song of the New Year – Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka – and ended in fourth place with just over 30,000 votes.
Mcinga was driving from a gig to another show in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, on New Year's Eve when he followed the turn out of events on both radio stations.
“While we were driving, I was listening to both radio stations. We tuned into Umhlobo in the car and had Ukhozi FM playing on the phone. When Ukhozi played my song at number four, we easily focused on Umhlobo. After playing the number three song, they said they were going to play the winning song and play the runner-up after 12. While anxiously waiting I heard the intro of Ngena Noah and I knew I'd won. It was a crazy moment. My team and I stopped at a garage and celebrated.”
“I am glad that the competition was introduced this year [on Umhlobo] and I am its first-time winner. The win means a lot to me. The cherry on top is that I was also in both top 10s of big radio stations and competing with some of SA’s hit songs.”
Ngena Noah is an old traditional song sung in churches and community gatherings but Mcinga breathed new life into it by reworking it and introducing a new verse. The singer, who has a penchant for turning hymns and traditional songs into hits, was forced to record and release it officially after trending on social media for months.
According to Mcinga, Ngena Noah broke the boundaries of gospel songs and was even played in taverns, which is something he appreciates a lot.
“The popularity of the song was overwhelming because it trended on TikTok and people showed that they love it. For a gospel song to win a song of the year meant that people received the song and its message well. Secondly, the win also meant that gospel was powerful enough to compete with other genres.
“When you do traditional music there is always negativity that we sing hymns and traditional songs. People always ask why we are not writing new songs forgetting that we understand our fans better. The people who love my music are matured people who still love the old traditional gospel music.”
Mcinga released the song officially in September and he credits all the success of the song to the talent he worked with, like Mxolisi Mhlongo, and backing vocalists like Buhle Nhlangulele, Futhi Mhlongo and Muzie B. He believes that the backing vocalists gave the song the quality that it deserves. As much as the song became popular in 2022, the gospel singer from Gatyana in the Eastern Cape has been singing the song since 2015. Everywhere he performed the song it he'd received a positive response and people wanted to know where they could get it.
“The turning point was when I sang the song during the Education Career Expo in the Eastern Cape with school learners loving it. I was singing it with kids and the way they received the song was very overwhelming and even MEC of education Fundile Gade appealed to me to record it. We also created a Ngena Noah challenge for schools, and those who received more views, we visited them. I remember when I sang it even [fellow gospel star] Dumi Mkokstad asked me was I going to record the song.”
The success of Ngena Noah has brought relief to Mcinga who, like other artists, was affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic has taught him a lot about life and survival including being moneywise.
“When everything was closed I relied on my cleaning company. Before Covid-19 it was not making money. But it was the only thing that kept me going at the time. We got contracts to fumigate places during Covid-19. Mostly, we (South Africans) learned to do things differently.
"Even now, people are not back in full force at events. Some are still sceptical to go to events where there are big numbers of people. On the other side, promoters do not have money on their own. You negotiate until you almost get nothing. Because you want your brand to be out there and sing for your fans, you take these deals.”
Mcinga, who has released six albums and two live DVDs, is set to release a new album in March.
This yea he says he wants to focus on collaborating with artists from other genres. For many years, he was part of the Lusanda Spiritual Group, headed by his award-winning musician mother, Lusanda Mcinga. In 2008 he launched his solo career. He has featured in a gqom song called Hamba Nathi by Mr Thela.
His first album, Mandibe Ngowakho, was released in 2009. The second one, Inceba zika Jesu was released in 2010. In 2013, he came back with Kuphelele which had a hit song Uzundithwale which won him best gospel song award at SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards.
Fact File
Favourite music: Gqom, R&B, maskandi.
Favourite songs: Ijele by Khuzani and Count on Me by Whitney Houston.
Favourite food: Any traditional food.
Favourite holiday destination: Cape Town.
Favourite TV Show: Gomora.
Favourite saying: Aspire to inspire.
Betusile puts secular music to sword by clinching coveted radio gong
Gospel star's song Ngena Noah named song of new year on Umhlobo Wenene
