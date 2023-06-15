Momo Matsunyane makes her mark in theatre industry

After putting in years of hard work producing, writing and directing, Momo Matsunyane is reaping the rewards, having walked away with two awards at the Naledi Theatre Awards recently.
Though it was not the first time she bagged a gong at the Naledi Theatre Awards, she says the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Theatre Production (for Hlakanya) and Best Production of a Musical (Hlakanya) wins came at the right time.
Speaking to Sowetan from France, where she is producing work with a French theatre production company, Matsunyane believes that her hard work is finally being recognised.
“I’m super thrilled. I’ve worked really hard throughout my career. I am over the moon. It’s a testament to all my hard work over the years. The fact that it’s also for a show I was head writer for feels like a double win,” she says.
“What makes it even more special was having my father receive it on my behalf. It is so affirming. It means that my rates and fees are up.
“I’m currently in Lyon, France co-directing a collaborative play between ENSATT [French theatre school] and The Market Laboratory [in Newtown, Johannesburg]. They first came to Joburg for three weeks of rehearsals and now we’re completing them this side to perform from June 22, and we have 10 shows,” she says.
Hlakanya received 16 nominations and won8.
Matsunyane says Hlakanya is a journey of a young man who is castaway for being born differently.
“What makes it different is that it’s a brand-new musical with an original score. It’s created by young people and deals with issues of community, identity, patriarchy, and the power that spirituality within culture plays as a moral compass for the African child.”
Matsunyane is director of Zwakala Theatre Festival for 2022/2023.
She is responsible for the curation, planning of the rehearsal schedules, workshops, technical vision and writing reports, a process which she says drained her.
“I was immensely fortunate to have had a great team (Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg) working with me on this festival [Zwakala]. It was a huge success and I’m very proud of all the groups that took part in it as well as the winning production, Blacksmith.
"I will be mentoring the production in directing with Monageng Motshabi and also on writing. I have been making and producing theatre for a while and the opportunity came at the perfect time because I’ve grown as a leader, a thinker and as an artist.
“Platforms like Zwakala are still important for communities to access mainstream theatre and the opportunity to develop and grow their plays. It’s also how new talent is unearthed and given an opportunity to showcase their skills in acting, writing and directing.”
Since she comes from a family of entertainers, she says there was no way that Matsunyane was going to escape the acting bug.
Her father is TV and film director, Neo Matsunyane.
Her aunt, Kgomotso Matsunyane is a seasoned radio and television personality.
Matsunyane started acting at the age of six before she advanced to performing in television shows and movies.
On television, she has acted in shows such Dream World, Kuyini Ukwazi, Kota Life Crisis, Mamello and Karektas.
In theatre, she has done shows such as Have You Seen Zandile? and Animal Farm which won her a Naledi Theatre Award for acting.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Momo Matsunyane makes her mark in theatre industry
Her production Hlakanya shines at Naledi awards
Image: Supplied
After putting in years of hard work producing, writing and directing, Momo Matsunyane is reaping the rewards, having walked away with two awards at the Naledi Theatre Awards recently.
Though it was not the first time she bagged a gong at the Naledi Theatre Awards, she says the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Theatre Production (for Hlakanya) and Best Production of a Musical (Hlakanya) wins came at the right time.
Speaking to Sowetan from France, where she is producing work with a French theatre production company, Matsunyane believes that her hard work is finally being recognised.
“I’m super thrilled. I’ve worked really hard throughout my career. I am over the moon. It’s a testament to all my hard work over the years. The fact that it’s also for a show I was head writer for feels like a double win,” she says.
“What makes it even more special was having my father receive it on my behalf. It is so affirming. It means that my rates and fees are up.
“I’m currently in Lyon, France co-directing a collaborative play between ENSATT [French theatre school] and The Market Laboratory [in Newtown, Johannesburg]. They first came to Joburg for three weeks of rehearsals and now we’re completing them this side to perform from June 22, and we have 10 shows,” she says.
Hlakanya received 16 nominations and won8.
Matsunyane says Hlakanya is a journey of a young man who is castaway for being born differently.
“What makes it different is that it’s a brand-new musical with an original score. It’s created by young people and deals with issues of community, identity, patriarchy, and the power that spirituality within culture plays as a moral compass for the African child.”
Matsunyane is director of Zwakala Theatre Festival for 2022/2023.
She is responsible for the curation, planning of the rehearsal schedules, workshops, technical vision and writing reports, a process which she says drained her.
“I was immensely fortunate to have had a great team (Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg) working with me on this festival [Zwakala]. It was a huge success and I’m very proud of all the groups that took part in it as well as the winning production, Blacksmith.
"I will be mentoring the production in directing with Monageng Motshabi and also on writing. I have been making and producing theatre for a while and the opportunity came at the perfect time because I’ve grown as a leader, a thinker and as an artist.
“Platforms like Zwakala are still important for communities to access mainstream theatre and the opportunity to develop and grow their plays. It’s also how new talent is unearthed and given an opportunity to showcase their skills in acting, writing and directing.”
Since she comes from a family of entertainers, she says there was no way that Matsunyane was going to escape the acting bug.
Her father is TV and film director, Neo Matsunyane.
Her aunt, Kgomotso Matsunyane is a seasoned radio and television personality.
Matsunyane started acting at the age of six before she advanced to performing in television shows and movies.
On television, she has acted in shows such Dream World, Kuyini Ukwazi, Kota Life Crisis, Mamello and Karektas.
In theatre, she has done shows such as Have You Seen Zandile? and Animal Farm which won her a Naledi Theatre Award for acting.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
'No Easter Sunday' play touches a nerve
Are relationships about Dick or Date?
Momo Matsunyane to finally get her name on award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos