Sarafina! selected for Cannes Film Festival yet again
Iconic film Sarafina! has been selected for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France.
The film – with stars like Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kani, Miriam Makeba and Mary Twala among others – has been selected in the Cannes Classics section. The classics section recognises films that contributed to the evolution of motion picture arts and encouraged the development of the film industry throughout the world.
The Cannes Film Festival, which is regarded as the world’s biggest film festival, starts on May 16 and runs until May 27.
Sarafina! premiered in 1992 and is based on Mbongeni Ngema’s musical of the same title which premiered in 1987. The plot of the story centres on students involved in the Soweto Uprising in opposing the implementation of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools. Sarafina! is a vibrant combination of drama, music and dance.
