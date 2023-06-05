From heating up dance floors with Dipatje Tsa Felo, Manca and Bopha to now making his acting debut, it’s all in a day’s work for Felo Le Tee.
Real name Tsholofelo Mokhine, he premiered a short film, Contagious, last week in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, in front of A-listers including Robot Boii, Sol Phenduka and Anele Zondo.
Directed by Nigel StÖckl and Lindokuhle Malinga, it depicts his real-life journey in the public eye thus far, told through the dramatic lens of Mokhine and his onstage alter ego, with Zondo portraying his love interest.
"When Nigel and Lindokuhle first came to me with the concept last year, I didn't even think twice to be on board because I knew the type of capabilities that the team possessed and the type of visuals that they've done in the past," he said.
"My ultimate goal is to become an actor. I had to jump at the opportunity to portray the complexities of staying true to who I am while dealing with all the fame and fortune; and having to lay my feelings bear in script format was an eye-opening experience.
“I want my fans to understand that I am not just a music artist, but that I have a lot more interests and much more to offer under my brand. The short film is also just another cool way to show them how much I appreciate their support for my journey in the industry so far."
Felo Le Tee shows his acting skills in a short film
Musician says show highlights how he is dealing with fame and fortune
Image: Supplied
From heating up dance floors with Dipatje Tsa Felo, Manca and Bopha to now making his acting debut, it’s all in a day’s work for Felo Le Tee.
Real name Tsholofelo Mokhine, he premiered a short film, Contagious, last week in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, in front of A-listers including Robot Boii, Sol Phenduka and Anele Zondo.
Directed by Nigel StÖckl and Lindokuhle Malinga, it depicts his real-life journey in the public eye thus far, told through the dramatic lens of Mokhine and his onstage alter ego, with Zondo portraying his love interest.
"When Nigel and Lindokuhle first came to me with the concept last year, I didn't even think twice to be on board because I knew the type of capabilities that the team possessed and the type of visuals that they've done in the past," he said.
"My ultimate goal is to become an actor. I had to jump at the opportunity to portray the complexities of staying true to who I am while dealing with all the fame and fortune; and having to lay my feelings bear in script format was an eye-opening experience.
“I want my fans to understand that I am not just a music artist, but that I have a lot more interests and much more to offer under my brand. The short film is also just another cool way to show them how much I appreciate their support for my journey in the industry so far."
Felo's dream is to one day see himself on the big screen, hopefully paying a comedic role that shows off his witty yet quirky side.
The last year since he rose to fame has surpassed all his expectations – from playing sold-out shows in the UK to the growing amount of love he keeps receiving both at home and the international market.
"There is a lot of pressure that comes with being in the public eye but I'm not complaining, I knew what I signed up for when I first started DJing," he said.
"I must say my fanbase in Europe always makes me feel at home whenever I am there to perform. I love their energy, they relate to my music the same way South Africans do and that means a lot to me.
"The first time I was in the UK, I thought it was by luck to be welcomed the way I did but the second time I went there, the love didn't change... my fans there just remain consistent."
Image: Supplied
While he continues to solidify his name in music industry, the 30-year-old musician yearns to become Mzansi's biggest export.
"Many people have told me that: 'I move differently from my peers' but I've always been like this since I was young," he said.
"I've always loved being in my corner doing my own thing... that's merely because I don't like being boxed into just one thing or being given limitations to my craft. Hence more than anything, I want to be a trendsetter who tailors a sound and music so unique from what's already out there."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos