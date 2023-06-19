More Grammy categories to open doors for Africans
‘The future of the music business is in Africa’
The South African music industry believes the addition of three more categories to the Grammy Awards will open more international doors for SA stars and add value on their careers.
The Grammys last week announced it would add bestAfrican music performance, best pop dance recording, and best alternative jazz album categories to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists. ..
