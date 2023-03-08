Amapiano duo TxC, real names Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, are on a takeover.
The duo, who recently released the single Vuka Mawulele alongside Tik Tok star and singer Khanyisa Jaceni, are out to change the narrative of female DJs around the world.
“Vuka Mawulele is special to us mainly because of the meaning of the song. Initially, when the beat was laid, we knew we needed something to round it all off. Khanyisa gave it a listen and she immediately said ‘vuka mawulele’', which translate to ‘wake up’, ‘get up’. That is essentially what we‘re doing in our respective careers,” they told TshisaLIVE.
Not many females produce their own music, but this is TxC’s second release they have executively produced after their first EP A Fierce Piano, released last year.
“Females always face harsh criticism within male dominated spaces, we think it’s just how people are programmed to think, but we are happy to say that we are taking up space and changing the narrative within our industry.
“We were involved with the entire process of making the song, choosing the theme, and every little detail from the beginning of the song and getting it out.”
Some female DJs get flak for their dress code but TxC’s style has proved a hit with fans.
“Image for us is extremely important because you need to look good to feel good. If you’re feeling good you can give the crowd your best and they’ll match your energy, which we think is a vital part of our performances.”
With performances in Amsterdam, Dominican Republic, Australia and America lined up, the duo say people should look forward to witnessing how they leave their mark in the music industry.
‘We are taking up space as capable female deejays’
Image: Supplied
