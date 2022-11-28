Selema (Po Po) hitmaker Musa Keys has become a household name by doing things his way

In the middle of what was meant to be a triumphant continental tour last year, Musa Keys was suddenly struck by deep frustration.

He had anticipated to be making bank, playing shows in foreign countries, but he wasn’t. Instead, while the aesthetic of the tour translated well to social media, in reality he was tight on cash and rent was due.

Disillusioned by his situation and a feeling that industry heavyweights weren’t driving the sound forward, he decided he didn’t need popular collaborators to be successful. And so, after playing a gig in Tanzania, he asked a local DJ who’d been showing him around the country to recommend some less-established artists with whom he could work.

After the DJ played him a song by Loui, a talented local vocalist, Keys was sold. Within a few hours, the two were holed up in his hotel room cooking up what we know today as the smash global hit Selema (Po Po).

“The beat was already almost done when we met up,” says Keys. “The beginning of the beat was coming together, I was just trying to figure out chords because I was trying to make a sound that’s very universal — that’s something I’m big on. I love making music that’s universal but also remains South African... I want my music to hit the global market.”

Selema (Po Po) has done just that.

Since its release last October, the single has garnered over 20-million streams and made Keys one of the country’s major amapiano exports. While the song continues to make its mark abroad, Keys maintains a pragmatic perspective when I ask him how important it’s been in jump-starting his career.