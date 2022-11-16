×

Entertainment

Gospel singer pleads poverty, begs for donations

Mcinga needs money to record her 19th studio album

16 November 2022 - 07:00

Multi-award winning gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga says 2021 was her toughest year due to ill health and not receiving any bookings.

Being broke resulted in the Eastern Cape-born singer highlighting her plight on social media this week. In the video she asks people for donations to help her record her 19th studio album. ..

